Harvey Weinstein’s former lawyer sues him over unpaid legal fees, report says

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court is pictured on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan (REUTERS)

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer is suing him over about $180,000 in unpaid legal fees, it has been reported.

California lawyer Charles Harder is taking Weinsten to court for work done between October 2016 to October 2017, according toThe Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet said Mr Harder had made a filing in LA County Superior Court on Wednesday, asking a judge to confirm a 13 October arbitration award.

A Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS) arbitrator awarded Harder $179,743.67 in connection with his work for Weinstein leading up to the damning New York Times article in 2017, the website reported.

The lawyer had filed his arbitration demand in October 2018 and reached a settlement with Weinstein in June 2020.

Under the deal, Weinstein would have reportedly paid a reduced fee if he had settled up before 14 September and if he failed, the full amount of the arbitration award would be entered against him.

The Independent has reached out to Weinstein’s attorney Imran Ansari for comment.

Mr Harder did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In 2017 Mr Harder put out a statement saying the New York Times story was defamatory because it relied on “mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mr Harder stopped representing Weinstein without filing a threatened lawsuit against the newspaper.

Weinstein, a former movie producer, was sentenced in March this year to 23 years in prison after being found guilty in New York of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

He now faces 11 sexual assault counts in California, involving five women, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said last month.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Read More

Harvey Weinstein being ‘closely monitored’ after developing fever

Weinstein accusers endorse Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

Weinstein faces up to 140 years in prison if convicted of new charges