Harvey Weinstein indicted on 11 sexual assault counts in California

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is already serving more than 20 years in prison in New York, has been indicted on sexual assault charges in California.

Weinstein was indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Times reported. The grand jury indictment reportedly upheld charges that Weinstein was previously facing in connection with the alleged assault of five women from 2004 through 2013.

This indictment was a "procedural move, meant to skip a preliminary hearing and hopefully preempt potential speedy-trial issues in Weinstein's case," the Times reported.

Weinstein on Monday appeared via video at a hearing focused on whether he should be extradited to California, with his lawyer Norman Effman asking for him to be arraigned virtually, Reuters reports. Effman cited numerous medical issues Weinstein needs treatment for, saying he is "almost technically blind at this point." Effman also said that Weinstein has had four teeth removed and suffers from sleep apnea, cardiac issues, and back issues, Variety reports, but according to The Associated Press, he said prosecutors have denied his requests to delay the extradition.

Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman also alleged that prosecutors "flubbed the paperwork" that they filed seeking his extradition, the Times reports. But The Hollywood Reporter writes that Weinstein's legal team ultimately "appeared resigned to their client eventually returning to California" to face the new charges, and Effman said during the hearing, "We're not trying to avoid what will happen in California."

The judge scheduled another hearing on the matter for April 30, according to Reuters. Weinstein is also currently appealing his rape conviction in New York.

  • Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California, appears at extradition hearing

    Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him. The 69-year-old Weinstein wore a collarless rust-colored shirt as he appeared from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo by video before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Weinstein has been appealing his February 2020 conviction in Manhattan and 23-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

  • Weinstein fights extradition to face California indictment

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer on Monday challenged his extradition from New York to California, where the imprisoned movie mogul faces rape and sexual assault charges in a newly revealed indictment. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case delayed a decision on extradition for Weinstein, 69, who appeared via video from the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, where he has been held since last spring after being convicted in New York City of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

  • Harvey Weinstein Indicted on 11 Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

    Harvey Weinstein was indicted on 11 sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, his attorney Norman Effman revealed at an extradition hearing for the former producer in Erie County on Monday. Though still under seal, Effman said the indictment is “very similar to the original felony complaint but not identical” because one of the charges was “changed somewhat, narrowing the time period.” A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to comment. Also Read: Harvey Weinstein Appeals New York Rape Conviction Weinstein’s extradition to L.A. faced another delay after Effman successfully requested that he be given time to file a writ of habeas corpus due to a missing signature on some paperwork. Effman also argued that Weinstein’s health was a prohibiting factor in extraditing the former producer to L.A. to begin his separate criminal trial there. “He is almost technically blind at this point and is in need of surgery,” Effman said. “We also brought his other medical issues to California’s attention, including his cardiac issues, his back issues, his sleep apnea. The medications he’s on all require intensive medical treatment.” Effman continued, “Look, the reality is that Mr. Weinstein is serving a 23-year term in a maximum-security facility in New York State. We know he’s not going anywhere, we know he’s available for whatever proceedings are necessary in California. This is not a case with a fugitive who can make bail.” Also Read: New Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Accuser: He Told Me to 'Pretend He Was Someone Like Zac Efron' Weinstein’s next extradition hearing is scheduled for April 30. In Los Angeles, he is charged with 11 felony counts, including for rape and sexual battery, for five incidents that took place between 2004 and 2013. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years to life in prison. Read original story Harvey Weinstein Indicted on 11 Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles At TheWrap

