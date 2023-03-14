Harvey Weinstein will not be retried on charges that left LA jury deadlocked

(Independent)

Harvey Weinstein will not be retried on rape and sexual assault charges that had previously left a jury deadlocked.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson announced the decision to Superior Court Judge Lisa B Lench at a hearing in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

The charges stem from Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, which ended in December 2022 with his conviction of the rape and sexual assault of one woman. Jurors in the LA trial had convicted Weinstein on those charges, and had either acquitted him or failed to reach a verdict on other charges.

The Los Angeles case marked Weinstein’s second criminal trial. His first took place in New York, where Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in the New York case, and 16 additional years in the LA case.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, Judge Lench dismissed the corresponding charges. She said Weinstein will now return to New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report