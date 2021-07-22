Former film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges in California on Wednesday.

Weinstein appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court following his indictment on 11 counts of rape, sexual battery, and other charges that are related to separate incidents involving five women between 2004 and 2013. The 69-year-old movie mogul is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual abuse in New York and was extradited to California Tuesday for his arraignment.

He could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted in the Golden State.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN EXTRADITED TO LOS ANGELES ON MORE SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

The former movie producer was brought into court in a wheelchair by sheriff's deputies, and an attorney for Weinstein raised concerns for his vision, claiming that "he's going blind in one eye."

Last month, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case ruled Weinstein would be extradited to California to face the additional charges, rejecting defense arguments that the paperwork for extradition in Los Angeles was erroneous and that Weinstein should remain in New York to continue receiving medical treatment.

"It's Los Angeles. It's not some remote outpost that doesn't have medical care," Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Gable reportedly said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon released a statement Wednesday, saying, "Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice."

Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing related to his charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

His next court hearing is scheduled for July 29.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood, Sexual Assault, California

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in California