Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

Weinstein arrives at New York City Criminal Court for the continuation of this trial on January 24, 2020 in New York City. Getty Images/Jeenah Moon

Harvey pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

His plea came one day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he's already serving a 23-year prison sentence.

In LA, he's accused of sexually assaulting five different women.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

His plea came one day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he's serving a 23-year prison sentence on a conviction of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women.

In Los Angeles, he's separately accused of sexually assaulting five different women.

It's unclear when a trial in the case will take place, though Weinstein is scheduled to next appear in court on July 29 for a motions hearing.

Read Weinstein's indictment here:

Read the original article on Insider