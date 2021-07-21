  • Oops!
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
harvey weinstein
Weinstein arrives at New York City Criminal Court for the continuation of this trial on January 24, 2020 in New York City. Getty Images/Jeenah Moon

  • Harvey pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

  • His plea came one day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he's already serving a 23-year prison sentence.

  • In LA, he's accused of sexually assaulting five different women.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

His plea came one day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he's serving a 23-year prison sentence on a conviction of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women.

In Los Angeles, he's separately accused of sexually assaulting five different women.

It's unclear when a trial in the case will take place, though Weinstein is scheduled to next appear in court on July 29 for a motions hearing.

Read Weinstein's indictment here:

    Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles on Wednesday.The 69-year-old was extradited the day before from New York, where he was serving 23 years in jail for separate rape and sexual assault charges.In L.A, he is accused of attacking five women- raping two women at hotels in Beverly Hills, AND sexually assaulting three other women in the Beverly Hills or Los Angeles areas. If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.He has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone and is appealing his New York conviction.Weinstein's lawyer Mark Werksman said outside the courthouse Wednesday there was no forensic evidence or credible witnesses to the allegations."And we're confident that if we can have a fair trial in this case, that Mr. Weinstein will be acquitted."Werksman added that he was seeking dismissal of three charges dating back to 2004 and 2005, on the grounds that California's 10 year statute of limitations has expired.Weinstein had been fighting extradition to California on medical grounds, and his lawyer said he was going blind in one eye and unable to walk because of back problems.More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct going back decades, but only a handful of the allegations have resulted in criminal charges.After entering his not guilty plea on Wednesday, Weinstein was ordered to remain in jail until the next hearing on July 29.

