Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in Los Angeles
Harvey pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.
His plea came one day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he's already serving a 23-year prison sentence.
In LA, he's accused of sexually assaulting five different women.
Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.
His plea came one day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he's serving a 23-year prison sentence on a conviction of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women.
In Los Angeles, he's separately accused of sexually assaulting five different women.
It's unclear when a trial in the case will take place, though Weinstein is scheduled to next appear in court on July 29 for a motions hearing.
Read Weinstein's indictment here:
