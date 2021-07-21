Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in second rape trial in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven sexual assault counts, AP reports.

Driving the news: Weinstein is accused of allegedly attacking five women between 2004 and 2013, per Reuters. His appeared in court comes just a day after being extradited from New York for the trial.

"Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice," District Attorney George Gascón said in a Wednesday statement from the Los Angeles district attorney's office.

Weinstein's attorney Mark Werksman told reporters outside the courtroom that the allegations were "baseless" and "uncorroborated," per Reuters.

The big picture: Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after he was found guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

What to watch: Weinstein will next appear in court on July 29, per the LA district attorney's office.

