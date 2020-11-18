Harvey Weinstein reportedly very ill, doctors believe he has coronavirus

The disgraced Hollywood mogul is ‘being closely monitored.’

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has fallen ill with a fever while serving his 23-year prison sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul, 68, is “being closely monitored,” and his rep, Juda Engelmayer, would “neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19,” USA Today reports.

According to TMZ, Weinstein is in isolation with 101-degree temperature, and doctors believe he has contracted the coronavirus.

“We are working with the [New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision] and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs,” Engelmayer said.

Weinstein’s team tells TMZ … “It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs.”

theGrio previously reported, Weinstein was convicted of sexual crimes in March and sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison for raping Jessica Mann and forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam Haley, his production assistant, according to The New York Times. He was also sentenced to five years probation after his term is fulfilled.

The jury acquitted him of two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault which would have potentially put him away for life.

The case catapulted the #Metoo movement onto the national stage, and dozens of women went public with their stories of sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

Before he was sentenced, two of Weinstein’s victims read emotional statements about the devastating impact of his actions on their lives.

“He violated my trust and my body and my personal right to deny sexual advances,” Haley said.

Several days after he was sent to the Wende Correctional Facility, Weinstein tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation at the prison, a New York law enforcement official told Deadline.

