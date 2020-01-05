Harvey Weinstein says he hopes to 'build back' film career ahead of trial start

Harvey Weinstein hopes to rebuild a career in the film industry should he be acquitted, the disgraced Holywood mogul has said in an interview with CNN.

The former film producer, whose trial begins in Manhattan on Monday, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of predatory assault.

He has faced allegations of harassment and assault from more than 80 women including some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Many are planning to be in court, including Rosanna Arquette.

Justice James Burke, the presiding judge, will set out the schedule for the trial, which is expected to last two months. Jury selection alone is predicted to take two weeks.

Last month the producer’s legal team reached a tentative $25 (£18.6) million legal settlement with more than 30 women who took out a civil suit against him.

The deal saw Weinstein escape personal liability and having to make an admission of wrongdoing.

But it left two cases outstanding. One woman accuses Weinstein of raping her at a Manhattan hotel in 2013 and another alleges he forced her to perform oral sex at his townhouse in 2006.

Weinstein, 67, has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The wave of allegations, which emerged following an investigation by the New Yorker and New York Times, raised the profile of the #Me Too movement, which had been campaigning against sexual harassment since 2006.

In the interview, which was conducted via email, Weinstein told CNN he believed he could make a comeback in the industry although the studio he co-founded in 2005 with his estranged brother, Bob, no longer exists.

"It will take a bit of work to build back to it," Weinstein wrote. "If I can get back to doing something good and building places that help heal and comfort others, I intend to do so."

The trial will include testimony from the two alleged victims as well as evidence from Annabella Sciorra, a former Sopranos actor who alleges she was raped by Weinstein at her apartment in the early 1990s.

Initially, the allegation was considered too old to be considered. But the evidence was deemed admissible with prosecutors seeking to prove a pattern of behaviour to justify the charges of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, who has been on $1 million bail, declined to be drawn on whether he felt any empathy for his alleged victims.

"While I do have many empathetic opinions regarding many people, I am following the advice of my lawyers on the eve of my trial to not offer any commentary on this,

"The public's biggest misconceptions come from the assumptions that have been made through the help of media," he wrote. "That is also all I can say on this for now."

