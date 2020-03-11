Harvey Weinstein Gets 23 Years in Prison After Whining ‘This Is Wrong’

More than two years after dozens of women bravely stepped forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, the disgraced movie mogul has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted last month of sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haleyi and raping former actress Jessica Mann. The Oscar-winner—who was handcuffed to his wheelchair as he was removed from the courtroom—faced a minimum of five years and as much as 29 years in prison.

“It is time for people who rape other people to pay with their life and the life they took,” Mann told the court shortly before he was sentenced.

All six women who testified against Weinstein at trial tearfully embraced as the sentence was read and received a round of applause as they walked out of the courtroom.

Both Haleyi and Mann delivered emotional statements at the sentencing, describing the trauma they’ve endured in the aftermath of their assaults.

“He violated my trust, my body, and my basic right to reject sexual advances,” Haleyi said. “When he attacked me that evening, it scarred me emotionally and physically.”

Weinstein Victims Confront Mogul in Court: ‘Time for People Who Rape Other People to Pay’

During the hearing, Weinstein delivered a rambling statement of his own that garnered gasps in the courtroom, claiming that he had “serious friendships” with the two women and insisting he never really had much power in Hollywood.

“I am a builder. I know how to build and I know how to generate things on a charitable nature, and I know how to pass my success forward,” he said, claiming that his victims would say he’s “generous in that part of the relationship.”

Weinstein went on to say that he’s “totally confused” and while he has “remorse for his situation,” he’s worried about America.

“I am just feeling for the thousands of men and women who are losing due process,” he said. “I am worried for this country.”

“People are losing their jobs over the fact that they testified,” he continued. “This is the United States of America. This is wrong. I had no great powers in this industry. At the height of its fame, Miramax was a small company.”

Weinstein’s defense team said they planned to appeal. Defense attorney Donna Rotunno told reporters outside the courthouse that the sentence was “absurd” and she was “overcome by anger at that number,” claiming he “never had a fair shake from day one.”

“Nothing, it means nothing to me,” Rotunno said when asked about what Weinstein’s sentence means to the #MeToo movement.

The six women who testified against the movie mogul sat in the front row of the packed Manhattan Supreme Court room, after entering together. The Oscar-winning film producer, who was dressed in a black suit and entered in a wheelchair, glanced at the row of his accusers before sitting with his legal team.

“Simply put, without these women and others who were willing to come forward, be 100 percent transparent, sacrifice their privacy and well being, the [allegations] would have never been taken in and would have never been successful and the defendant would have never stopped destroying lives,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said Wednesday. “Each of these ladies represents the resilience of every moral person who stands up and says ‘enough.’”

Harvey Weinstein Hauled Off to Jail in Cuffs After Guilty Verdict

Throughout his four-week watershed trial in Manhattan, prosecutors argued Weinstein abused his power and prestige in the entertainment industry, preying on women for more than three decades and promising to kickstart their careers in exchange for sex acts.

While over 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape, jurors only heard from six women at the trial.

Most detailed in court how Weinstein lured them into isolated places to discuss their goals in the entertainment industry before sexually assaulting them. The women all admitted they never told the authorities about the abuse out of embarrassment and fear of career ruin.

“The young struggling dreamers were not even people to him. He could take what he wanted knowing there was very little anyone could do about it,” Illuzzi said Wednesday.

On Friday, Illuzzi argued in a sentencing memo to Burke that Weinstein should receive a substantial amount of prison time to reflect the lives he destroyed over the last four decades—accusing him of 30 incidents of sexual assault, harassment, and workplace bullying since 1978.