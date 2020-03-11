Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars.

The disgraced movie producer received his sentence on Wednesday after being convicted on two counts in his New York rape trial. A jury found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013, though he was acquitted on charges of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, who faced a wave of more than 80 sexual assault or harassment allegations in 2017 that helped ignite the #MeToo movement, could have received anywhere between five and 29 years in prison on the two counts. His defense had asked for five years due to his age and health, saying he "may not even outlive" the minimum sentence, while prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence or "near the maximum."

Weinstein spoke at the sentencing, Variety reports, claiming that there are "thousands of men and women who are losing due process" and saying he is "totally confused" and "worried about this country."

Haleyi and Mann also delivered statements, per Variety. Haleyi said that being sexually assaulted by Weinstein "scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally," while Mann said, "I don't know how to explain the horrors of being raped by someone who has power."

