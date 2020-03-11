Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison in landmark #MeToo case

Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in a landmark #MeToo trial, was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday after the once-powerful Hollywood mogul remained defiant during sentencing.

The sentencing was a landmark for the #MeToo movement, which sparked a worldwide reckoning on sexual assault and harassment more than two years ago. Weinstein, a once-celebrated Hollywood producer, said ahead of his sentencing that he was worried about the movement's implication for men and due process.

A jury convicted Weinstein last month of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, and a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former "Project Runway" production assistant.

Weinstein spoke ahead of his sentencing and addressed his role in the #MeToo movement, saying he believed "thousands of men are losing due process" and he was worried about the country.

He said he had "no great powers" in the industry and couldn't "blackball anyone." He said he believed he had legitimate relationships with his accusers.

He added that he had not seen his children since the first article was published about the allegations against him, which he described as "hell on earth."

Haley said ahead of the sentencing that Weinstein's assault scarred her deeply, mentally and emotionally, and "crushed a part of her spirit." She said if he were not convicted she believed he would victimize women "again and again and again."

Haley said she hoped the sentencing was long enough for Weinstein to acknowledge "what he's done and to be truly sorry."

Mann said Weinstein "used his power over the powerless" and her experience was "a recurring nightmare." She asked for him to receive the maximum sentence, calling it accountability for Weinstein.

"I'm not here to give any more power over to the man who stole my body," she said.

Lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi also asked for a maximum or near maximum sentence on Wednesday, saying Weinstein "would never have been stopped from hurting more lives."

"He has been using and abusing people his whole life," she said.

Weinstein, 67, faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years on the criminal sexual act count. The third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years behind bars. Judges often run sentences concurrently, which means a defendant can serve out both sentences at the same time.

The former film industry titan has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex and pleaded not guilty in the New York case. His lawyers have said they will appeal the conviction.

In a filing last week, prosecutors pressed for a "fair and just punishment" without specifying a prison sentence for Weinstein. They outlined a series of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him, as well as claims of abusive behavior in the workplace.

The filing said the judge presiding over the case, Judge James Burke of the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, is permitted by law to "consider all aspects of a defendant's life and characteristics" as well as a "broad spectrum of information" in weighing a sentence. Burke had advised jurors to consider only specific allegations laid out in the formal charges.

The lead prosecutor, Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, asked the judge to "impose a sentence that reflects the seriousness of [the] defendant's offenses, his total lack of remorse for the harm he has caused, and the need to deter him and others from engaging in further criminal conduct."

Weinstein's defense attorneys, for their part, requested that he be sentenced to five years. Damon Cheronis, one of the ex-producer's lawyers, argued that his client deserved leniency because of the "collateral consequences" he has faced due to the wave of allegations against him and the New York trial.

"Weinstein cannot walk outside without being heckled, he has lost his means to earn a living, simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media," Cheronis wrote in a letter to Burke.

Cheronis alluded to his client's "serious, ongoing health concerns." Weinstein, who entered the courthouse most days hunched over a walker, was sent to Bellevue Hospital over concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations after his convictions. He was later transferred to an infirmary at the Rikers Island jail.