Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial to begin in New York

The criminal sexual assault trial of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein starts Monday in Manhattan. More than 80 women have made allegations against Weinstein, and prosecutors are expected to call several female witnesses to demonstrate a pattern of sexual misconduct, The New York Times reports. In the trial, Weinstein faces charges that he forced oral sex on a film production assistant, and raped another woman, who has remained anonymous. Many of the other accusations cannot be prosecuted because the alleged crimes occurred too long ago, or in other jurisdictions. The trial is expected to last more than two months. Weinstein already has lost his company due to the allegations, which helped ignite the #MeToo movement.

More stories from theweek.com

America is guilty of everything we accuse Iran of doing

Pompeo and Pence reportedly pushed Trump to kill Soleimani. Pentagon leaders were 'stunned' Trump agreed.

The hawks were wrong about everything

