Harvey Weinstein sues car manufacturer Chrysler over 2019 crash that left him using walker

Harvey Weinstein is suing car manufacturer Chrysler over a 2019 crash.

The disgraced film producer is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence following his February 2020 jury conviction for sexual assault and rape.

This week, Weinstein filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – now owned by Stellantis – over a 2019 crash in which he flipped a Jeep Wrangler while trying to avoid hitting a deer.

The complaint, which was filed at a state court in Manhattan, alleges that it was non-functioning breaks which caused the car to flip over.

Weinstein, 70 said the company had given him an “unreasonably dangerous” vehicle in exchange for product placement in one of his films.

He claims that the accident left him “catastrophically injured and rendered paralysed” with “significant and continuing conscious pain and suffering” from what his lawyer called “severe spine and back injuries”.

The Independent has contacted Stellantis for comment.

Weinstein used a walker while appearing in court during his 2020 sexual assault trial (AFP via Getty Images)

During his trial, Weinstein was seen arriving at court while using a walker after having back surgery.

Last week, Weinstein’s conviction on rape and assault charges was upheld by a New York appeals court.

A five-judge panel unanimously found that a judge in the lower court did not prejudice the trial in favour of the prosecution during the landmark proceedings precipitated by the #MeToo movement. Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sexual encounters.