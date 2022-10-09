Harvey Weinstein’s trial in Los Angeles begins Monday with separate allegations from New York conviction

A new trial for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein begins Monday in Los Angeles, where the incarcerated filmmaker faces additional accusations of sexual assault.

The trial centers on 11 charges against Weinstein, including four counts of rape, stemming from claims made by five women.

Those women are expected to share their allegations during the trial, appearing in court with their identities shielded from the public.

Monday’s proceedings will kick off with jury selection. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York after being convicted in 2020 on sex crime charges.

The Los Angeles trial is also set to include four women taking the stand whose accusations against Weinstein didn’t lead to charges.

Weinstein, 70, co-founded the Miramax production studio with his brother and produced films including the Oscar-winning “Shakespeare in Love,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Beginning in October 2017, dozens of women came forward with sexual misconduct accusations against Weinstein that spanned decades, making him a central figure in the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence in the five years since, and pleaded not guilty to the allegations he faces in the Los Angeles trial.

Prosecutors claim that four of the 11 incidents included in the trial occurred in 2013 during the week of the Academy Awards. “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Django Unchained,” which were produced by The Weinstein Company, both won Oscars that year.

Only a dozen reporters will be allowed to attend the Los Angeles trial — fewer than what were permitted during Weinstein’s proceedings in New York. That, coupled with the fact that Weinstein will be taken directly from jail to the courtroom without cameras present, could contribute to this trial being less of a spectacle than the previous one.

Lawyers Alan Jackson and Mark Werksman, who didn’t represent Weinstein in New York, will be his legal team during the Los Angeles trial.

“This case is unique,” Werksman said at a hearing ahead of the trial. “Mr. Weinstein’s notoriety and his place in our culture at the center of the firestorm which is the #MeToo movement is real, and we’re trying to do everything we can to avoid having a trial when there will be a swirl of adverse publicity toward him.”

In June, an appeals court upheld Weinstein’s conviction in New York.

