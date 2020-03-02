Harvey Weinstein's accusers outraged that rapist producer still in hospital as he awaits sentencing

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the courtroom on 24 February 2020 in New York City: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's accusers are furious that the former Hollywood mogul remains in a New York hospital a week after he was immediately ordered to jail following his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges. Images have surfaced that allegedly show Weinstein watching television while sitting in a leather chair next to a wheelchair.

Weinstein was brought to the Bellevue Hospital Center on 24 February after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act in the first degree, based on two assaults in the New York area

He was handcuffed and removed from the courtroom after a judge immediately ordered him to jail to await sentencing. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on 11 March.

After his verdict, Weinstein left the courthouse in an ambulance to be taken to the medical wing of Rikers Island, but he instead was placed in Bellevue's secure ward. Doctors had examined him for heart palpitations and high blood pressure.

He was seen entering and leaving the court relying on a walker after undergoing back surgery in December.





Images reportedly show Weinstein wearing a hospital bracelet and a white shirt while seated in the hospital's prison ward.

Lysette Anthony, who accused Weinstein of raping her twice, said: "Is this the 'soft landing' we heard he'd been assured of?"

She shared another tweet asking: "Why the f*** is Harvey Weinstein still in the hospital and not in jail where he belongs?"

Sharing reports that Weinstein was going "stir crazy" while in custody, Rosanna Arquette - who also alleged Weinstein's sexual abuse - said: "Yes, this is what rape survivors filled with horror and trauma have felt like for years. It's not a good place to be. Acknowledge it."

He is reportedly under strict supervision of the New York Department of Corrections' Emergency Service Unit. In a statement, the agency said that Weinstein is "currently in the custody of the New York City Department of Correction and health care is provided as appropriate."

EXCLUSIVE: First images purported to be of #HarveyWeinstein post conviction inside Bellevue Hospital. @PIX11News (thread) pic.twitter.com/AkHwBIpXrw — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) February 28, 2020

Reports say that the former producer - whose empire had crumbled following dozens of allegations that the producer had forced himself on women over several decades - has struggled to come to terms with his guilty verdict.

As his New York trial began earlier this year, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced a separate investigation following reports that the producer had assaulted two women there in 2017.