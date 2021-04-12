Harvey Weinstein's attorneys say he shouldn't face trial in LA because he's lost teeth and is legally blind

Harvey Weinstein appears from prison before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case at a Buffalo, New York, courtroom and attorney Norman Effman during a virtual hearing regarding possible extradition to California to face further sexual assault charges December 11, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked he not be extradited to Lost Angeles.

They argue that Weinstein has a myriad of health issues and is nearly legally blind.

Prosecutors are trying to move Weinstein to LA to face sexual assault charges.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say the disgraced film producer shouldn't be extradited to Los Angeles to face sexual assault and rape charges because his health is deteriorating.

Weinstein's lawyers say the 69-year-old has lost at least four teeth, is nearly legally blind, and has a myriad of other heath issues that should keep him in a prison in upstate New York, where he's serving 23 years on a conviction of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women.

The claims were made in a video conference hearing on Monday in an objection to paperwork submitted seeking Weinstein's extradition, according to Variety.

Norman Effman, who's representing Weinstein, said along with going blind and losing teeth, Weinstein is also experiencing cardiac issues, back issues, and sleep apnea.

A judge will hear the objects in a hearing on April 30.

Earlier this month Weinstein's lawyers filed an appeal of his rape conviction in New York, and called for a new trial.

