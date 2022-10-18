Harvey Weinstein's defense team secures a win; can use email from California Governor Newsom's wife in trial

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was secured a partial victory in court Monday.

A judge said she would allow Weinstein's defense the opportunity to question the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, about an email she sent to Weinstein two years after she was allegedly raped by the now 70-year-old.

Los Angeles Judge Lisa Lench ruled that the defense could ask about an email Siebel Newsom sent seeking media advice from Weinstein, but could not say it was about revelations of an affair that Gavin Newsom had with an aide when he was mayor of San Francisco.

Weinstein's attorney, Mark Werksman, argued it was imperative to include the details, stating, "Of all things you’d think a woman that is raped by Harvey Weinstein wouldn’t do, it’s ask him how to deal with a sex scandal."

The judge disagreed with Werksman, suggesting he was overstating the case by saying Weinstein’s due process was at stake.

Siebel Newsom is one of five women Weinstein has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting.

This particular assault allegedly happened between 2004 and 2005 in a Beverly Hills hotel.

It was reported that Weinstein's team will argue the relationship was consensual.

Siebel Newsom is an actress and filmmaker who had been dating California's Gov. since 2006. They were married in 2008.

Throughout the course of their marriage, Siebel Newsom has been outspoken on sexual assault and gender equality.

The prosecution also secured a win on Monday, with the judge permitting the prosecution to play jurors a secret recording that another witness, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, made of Weinstein in conjunction with New York police in 2015. In that recording, Weinstein apologizes for his behavior after she said he had grabbed her breasts and touched her thigh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.