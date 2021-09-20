Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the disgraced producer 'can't see and he can't walk' as he's arraigned in Los Angeles court

Harvey Weinstein exits a Manhattan court house as a jury continues with deliberations in his trial on February 20, 2020 in New York City Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to grand jury indictments of sexual assault and battery in LA on Monday.

It was Weinstein's second arraignment after his team failed to get two of eleven charges dismissed.

"He can't walk and he can't see," Mark Werksman, his lawyer, said outside the courthouse.

Harvey Weinstein's attorney Mark Werksman said that his client "can't see and can't walk," after Weinstein was indicted for the second time on counts of sexual assault and battery in Los Angeles on Monday.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all charges; it was the second grand jury indictment after efforts from LA County District Attorney George Gascón's office to challenge statute of limitations rulings.

Weinstein was indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault against five different women. In past months, Judge Lisa B. Lench had declined to dismiss two charges against Weinstein.

Wearing a brown Los Angeles County Jail jumpsuit and a mask below his nose, Weinstein spoke only to waive his right to a trial within 120 days of extradition, meaning that the trial will not take place this year.

Outside the courthouse, Werksman said a motion for new "prior acts" evidence by the DA was, "part of an effort since the very beginning to sweep Mr. Weinstein in a Tsunami of allegations." Werksman said their team filed two motions, ordered under seal for ten days, as a response.

Asked about Weinstein's health and demeanor, Werksman said, "he's what they call a keep-away, which means he gets very little contact. So he's serving custody which is almost akin to being in solitary confinement."

"He can't walk and he can't see," Werksman added, in reference to Weinstein needing a wheelchair as well as an eye surgery procedure.

Weinstein first pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in a Los Angeles court on July 21. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after a New York jury found him guilty in 2020 of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women.

The DA's office filed a "prior acts" motion on Monday, to try and include evidence from people who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and are not in the charging documents, ahead of the next hearing on October 25.

