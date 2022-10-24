Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial begins

Three years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York of rape and sexual assault, Los Angeles prosecutors will begin making the case this morning that the disgraced film mogul used his power and influence as a Hollywood kingmaker to sexually assault women in L.A. and Beverly Hills.

Weinstein, 70, was sentenced to 23 years in prison after a blockbuster 2020 trial in Manhattan. He has yet to be tried in connection with a slew of alleged assaults in Southern California from 2004-13, when he was at the height of his powers as co-founder of industry giant Miramax.

The mogul has been accused of sex crimes by more than 80 women since 2017, when investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker brought his alleged abuses into the public eye and made Weinstein a central antagonist of the #MeToo movement, all but ending his career. He has denied all wrongdoing.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office first brought charges against Weinstein in January 2020, on the eve of his Manhattan trial. The L.A. case — which is expected to last at least six weeks — will feature a cross-section of celebrities and political power players and testimony about sexual assaults he allegedly committed against five women.

In court, the women whose allegations sparked the L.A. charges will be allowed under California law to testify as "Jane Does." Those testifying to "prior bad acts," meaning alleged assaults committed by Weinstein that could not be prosecuted in L.A., will be identified only by their first name and last initial in court.

While The Times normally does not name victims of alleged sexual violence, several witnesses testifying against Weinstein have publicly accused him of misconduct.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the first partner of California, will testify that Weinstein sexually assaulted her sometime between September 2004 and 2005. In a 2017 Huffington Post essay, Siebel Newsom said she was a "naive" young actress aiming at advancing her career when she took a meeting with Weinstein at a Los Angeles hotel. While Siebel Newsom did not describe the assault in detail in the essay, she wrote that the mogul quickly made clear that his interests were not professional.

Siebel Newsom wrote that she "didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend."

It is unclear if Gov. Gavin Newsom will attend the trial or take the stand — he and his wife began dating in 2006, after the alleged assault — but Weinstein's defense team asked potential jurors last week about their feelings on the governor. Weinstein's attorneys have also expressed a desire to cross-examine Siebel Newsom about courting political donations from Weinstein, who was once a high-profile fundraiser for the Democratic Party.

Other well-known witnesses will include controversial actor Mel Gibson. Prosecutors say a woman identified as Jane Doe No. 3, who alleges Weinstein abused her in May 2010, described the assault to Gibson while giving the actor a massage.

Defense attorney Mark Werksman last week claimed Gibson was a biased witness against Weinstein, who is Jewish, because of a highly publicized antisemitic tirade the actor went on after a drunk driving arrest. Werksman also claimed the two have been longtime enemies after a publishing imprint owned by Weinstein released a book critical of Gibson's film "The Passion of the Christ."

In total, nine women are expected to testify about assaults they allegedly endured at Weinstein's hands.

Jane Doe 1 is an Italian model who previously spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity, accusing Weinstein of barging into her Beverly Hills hotel room after a 2013 film festival, according to her attorney, David Ring.

The woman accused Weinstein of bragging about his influence in the film industry while demanding sexual favors from her. She begged him to leave and showed him pictures of her children, but Weinstein did not relent, she said.

“He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she told The Times in 2017. “He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.”

Lauren Young — who testified during Weinstein’s New York trial and is identified as Jane Doe 2 in court documents — accused the mogul of groping her while masturbating in a Beverly Hills hotel. Young was 23 at the time and said a mutual friend arranged a meeting so she could pitch Weinstein a script. He asked her to finish the conversation in his hotel room, where the alleged assault occurred, she alleges.

Women will also testify to assaults that allegedly happened beyond Los Angeles. One woman, identified as Ashley M., alleges Weinstein assaulted her after a movie premiere in Puerto Rico in 2004, prosecutors have said.

Another "prior bad acts" witness, Norwegian model Natassia Malthe, will testify to an alleged rape in London in 2008. During a 2017 news conference alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, Malthe alleged she met Weinstein during the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

He later showed up at her hotel room and made comments implying Malthe would get a role in an upcoming film if she slept with him. Malthe said she refused, but alleged that Weinstein then pushed her backward and forced himself on her.

“I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end,” she said in 2017. “I was like a dead person."

In total, the prosecution is expected to call roughly 50 witnesses. The defense has not offered any preview of its case, and it is unclear if Weinstein will take the stand. He did not testify in New York.

If convicted of all charges, Weinstein faces a de facto life sentence in a California prison. An appeal of his guilty verdict in Manhattan is expected to receive a hearing before the New York Court of Appeals next year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.