Harveys Lake man charged with raping child in 1990s

Dec. 29—DALLAS TWP. — A Harveys Lake man facing multiple child sexual assault and possessing child sexual abuse materials in Luzerne County Court is charged by Dallas Township police with raping a girl in the 1990s.

Jack P. Covert, 64, of Second Street, was charged with two counts of rape and one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure and indecent assault. He was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail on the latest charges.

Covert has been jailed since his arrest by Dallas Township police in November 2020 on corruption of minor offenses. Covert was found hiding in the basement when he was arrested Nov. 20, 2020.

At the time, police said they believed there were more victims resulting in additional charges being filed against Covert, including child sex assault offenses involving at least four girls and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

The latest charges against Covert involves a girl who reported the alleged sexual assaults in December 2020 after his arrest.

She told police she moved into Covert's residence with her mother when she was 9-years-old in 1991. Shortly after moving in, she alleged Covert began sexually assaulting her.

When the girl cried during the assaults, Covert yelled, "Stop being a baby, you're a big girl now," the criminal complaint says.

Covert allegedly threatened to physically assault the girl with a belt if she resisted.

Police suspect Covert sexually assaulted the girl from 1991 until 1996, including on a trip to Florida in 1993.

More than 22 years ago, Covert was convicted of sexually assaulting a then 14-year-old girl at a tattoo studio he owned on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. He ended up pleading guilty to indecent assault and was sentenced to three months at the county correctional facility, court records say.