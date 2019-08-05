Has Harvia Oyj (HEL:HARVIA) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we'll evaluate Harvia Oyj (HEL:HARVIA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Harvia Oyj:

0.10 = €11m ÷ (€123m - €13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Harvia Oyj has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Harvia Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Harvia Oyj's ROCE is fairly close to the Leisure industry average of 13%. Separate from Harvia Oyj's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Harvia Oyj's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Harvia Oyj.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Harvia Oyj's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Harvia Oyj has total liabilities of €13m and total assets of €123m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 11% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Harvia Oyj's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Harvia Oyj could be worth a closer look.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.