Harwood hopes to have jail's nearly 80 inmates back in Madison by March 18 following fire

MARSHALL - Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said he hopes the county's inmates will be able to come back to the county detention center this week after an early morning fire displaced the jail's nearly 80 inmates.

Harwood said the emergency response call came in at 9:36 a.m. March 6, adding that there were no injuries in the fire. Marshall, Mars Hill and Jupiter Fire Departments responded to the call.

"We had a motor burn up back there in the HVAC system. That motor shorted out, and when it did, it locked up and sent smoke through two pods in the building," Harwood said.

The detention center's male inmates were transported to Buncombe County Detention Center. Madison County Detention Center's female inmates were transported to the Haywood, Transylvania and Yancey county jails, according to Harwood.

The sheriff, who is seeking reelection in the upcoming election, said he hopes the 79 inmates can come back around March 17-18.

"We've got engineers that will be here (March 15) to do a test of the evac(uation) system and the fire suppression system," he said. "If all that passes, then one day this week we'll have the state of North Carolina back in here to give us the final nod. I anticipate by (March 17) or (March 18) I can have everybody back in here."

According to the sheriff, Madison County Schools Superintendent Will Hoffman sent three activity buses to the sheriff's department to transport the inmates to various facilities.

"Logistically, it was a nightmare for a little bit," the sheriff said. "It was just finding a place to house that many people. We had help from North Carolina Highway Patrol, Mars Hill Police Department, North Carolina Wildlife (Resources Commission) and Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. We used those resources to move everyone out. We were able to move them without any incident whatsoever. With it being a detention facility, there are a bunch of hoops you've got to jump through. It's all about the inmates' safety anyway."

The sheriff said there was some damage to the facility, as Haynes Electric was on hand to assess the electrical damage and workers had to tear out some sheetrock in order to determine the nature of the fire.

Harwood said his main concern was the inmates' safety though.

"My number one priority was to make sure the inmates were safe," the sheriff said. "Even though they're incarcerated in my jail, they are someone's loved ones. I'm going to take care of them to the best of my ability."

