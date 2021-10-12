Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died, just two days after taking medical leave

Lucy Bayly
·1 min read
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died, the toymaker announced Tuesday, just two days after Goldner stepped down to take medical leave.

Goldner, 58, disclosed last year that he has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer since 2014. He joined the company in 2000 and was appointed chief executive in 2008.

Rich Stoddart, an independent director on Hasbro’s board, was appointed as interim CEO when Goldner's leave was announced. Stoddart has served on Hasbro's board since 2014 and was previously CEO at InnerWorkings marketing company and Leo Burnett Worldwide advertising agency.

“Since joining the company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro,” Stoddart said in a statement. “As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world.”

Hasbro is known for its My Little Pony toys, and its partnership with Star Wars and Marvel. It also makes Monopoly, which saw a surge in sales over the pandemic as lockdowns led to increased family time.

