Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.68

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will pay a dividend of US$0.68 on the 15th of November. This means the annual payment is 2.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hasbro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 89% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.0% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 70% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Hasbro has seen earnings per share falling at 4.7% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Hasbro's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Hasbro's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Hasbro is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hasbro that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

