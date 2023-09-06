Hasbrouck Heights man charged with murder in wife's death remains jailed after hearing

The Hasbrouck Heights man charged with killing his wife and trying to cover it up by staging a robbery will remain in jail after his first court appearance.

Michael Manis, 71, appeared before state Superior Court Judge David Labib on Friday and consented to detention. His attorney, Anthony Iacullo, requested a provision to be able to bring an application for him to be released from detention later.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Manis "plotted several scenarios" to try to cover up the death of his wife, Judith.

Bergen County NJ Hackensack woman dies after being struck by car in Paramus ShopRite parking lot

Police went to the couple's Hamilton Avenue home on Aug. 12 around 5 p.m. after Manis called them to say he had returned home to find his wife dead, officials said. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said an investigation revealed that Manis killed his wife on Aug. 11.

Court documents said Manis admitted to suffocating his wife to death with a pillow, tossing their house and hiding jewelry in the basement ceiling before throwing out some of her belongings in a Wood-Ridge apartment complex dumpster.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hasbrouck Heights NJ man remains jailed in wife's death