HASD employee arrested for allegedly bringing gun on school property
Mar. 26—A Hazleton Area School District employee faces charges after police say he brought a gun on school grounds.
Hazleton Area School District Police Chief Edward Harry charged Martin P. Lukatch, 59, Hazleton, with a third-degree felony for firearms not to be carried without a license and a misdemeanor for possessing a weapon on school property.
He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail Thursday by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, Hazle Twp.
Police said Lukatch, a warehouse courier, brought a backpack containing a .40 caliber handgun into the warehouse at the Hazleton Area Career Center on March 17 around 7 a.m., where he is employed by the district.
The gun was seized.
At the school board meeting on Thursday, an item providing early retirement for Lukatch was on the agenda, but the board removed that item from the agenda without voting on it.
— Amanda Christman
