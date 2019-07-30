Hasen-Immobilien AG (BST:ABHA) Will Pay A 0.8% Dividend In 2 Days

Hasen-Immobilien AG (BST:ABHA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of August.

Hasen-Immobilien's upcoming dividend is €2.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €2.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hasen-Immobilien stock has a trailing yield of around 0.8% on the current share price of €250. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for Hasen-Immobilien

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hasen-Immobilien is paying out just 10% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 35% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Hasen-Immobilien paid out over the last 12 months.

BST:ABHA Historical Dividend Yield, July 30th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Hasen-Immobilien's earnings per share have dropped 11% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Hasen-Immobilien has increased its dividend at approximately 17% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hasen-Immobilien? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

Keen to explore more data on Hasen-Immobilien's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.