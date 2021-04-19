Hashed Invests in NFTBank to Further Develop NFT Space

NFTBank.ai has raised $1.4 million in seed funding with investment firm Hashed leading the charge.

Hashed Ventures continues its strategy of investing funding rounds, with its latest support of NFTBank. The blockchain investment firm was joined by 1KX and the Digital Currency Group.

Erasing issues with NFT transactions

NFTBank is a portfolio and analytics platform providing in-depth tools to assist in asset management.

One of the more interesting NFTs they work with is League of Kingdoms, a video game on the Ethereum (ETH) platform. NFTBank aids players in their quest for collectibles along with The Sandbox and others.

NFTBank’s platform is capable of supporting NFTs on the Ethereum and Polygon networks. The software allows users access to numerous NFTs at once.

Commenting on the investment, Ethan Kim, Hashed co-founder and partner, said:

“NFTs are a great example of using blockchain to assert unique digital asset ownership. Indeed, NFTs will expand to ownership, copyright, artwork, collection and eventually an entire metaverse.”

Daniel Kim, founder of NFTBank, stated that the goal of his project is effectively to erase issues with NFT transactions.

NFT seed funding continues to see success

This is not the first time Hashed has been an early investor in funding rounds for blockchain products. The specialized investment firm has helped fund organizations such as Enjin, Greenlabs, and Covalent.

A few weeks ago, NFT marketplace Mintable broke the news that their seed round had been done and deemed a success after Mark Cuban publicly supported the Singaporean company. The company now has its sights set on furthering the push for NFT toward the mainstream.



Another prime example of the realized goals from an NFT’s seed round is NFTb, which became the first NFT marketplace for digital art on the Binance Smart Chain. They were able to raise $200 million thanks to investors Spark Digital, Rarestone Capital, and others.