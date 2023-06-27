HashiCorp acquires code security startup BluBracket

Infrastructure automation company HashiCorp today announced that it has acquired code security startup BluBracket. Founded by the team behind Vera Security, BluBracket raised a $12 million Series A round led by Evolution Equity partners in 2021. The two companies did not disclose the price of the acquisition.

HashiCorp's security play so far has focused on providing solutions for identity-based security and safely storing secrets with Vault and secure remote access with Boundary. Given the current focus on software supply chain security, it's maybe no surprise that the company is now also adding a service like BluBracket, which the company plans to integrate into Vault.

"We are excited to welcome BluBracket to HashiCorp," said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. "Security is critical for cloud platform teams as they bring order and consistency to their companies’ cloud adoption efforts, and BluBracket will help HashiCorp Vault expand into new areas as part of a more comprehensive lifecycle of managing secrets."

HashCorp says the integration into Vault will allow it to expand its zero trust capabilities and secret lifecycle management tooling by adding detection and remediation workflows.

BluBracket, like other players in this space, allows developers and the teams that support them to prevent secrets, credentials and personally identifiable information (PII) from leaking with the source code. But maybe even more importantly for a company like HashiCorp, it can also scan Infrastructure-as-Code configurations for any potential issues that could open a company's infrastructure up for attacks. The service integrates with GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab, Jira and similar platforms.

"BluBracket is proud to be joining HashiCorp," said Prakash Linga, co-founder & CEO, BluBracket. "We have long admired HashiCorp and believe our product will enrich HashiCorp Vault's secrets management user experience. We look forward to working with the HashiCorp team on building our product into Vault and collaborating on the full lifecycle of secrets management for the cloud."