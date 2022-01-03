Hasidic Jewish man bashed in head on Brooklyn street in possible hate crime

A 26-year-old Hasidic Jew was attacked on a Brooklyn street and suffered a serious head gash in what could be the first hate crime of the year, police said Monday.

The victim was attacked by two men on Bartlett St. near Throop Ave. in Williamsburg about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

The victim, upon realizing he was being followed, started to run. He fell down, suffering cuts on his knees and face, and was then hit in the head with an unknown object.

His attackers got away in a car with possible New Jersey plates, authorities said.

The victim went to an urgent care center, where nine staples were needed to close his head wound.

Because the victim was wearing traditional Hasidic garb, cops are probing the incident as a possible hate crime.

Hate crimes in the city soared last year. Through Dec. 26, bias crimes were up 93% for the year, with 504 incidents compared to 261 for the same timeframe in 2020.