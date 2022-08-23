Hasidic man slapped by stranger in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A Hasidic man was slapped by a stranger while walking in Brooklyn, the third suspected hate crime in Williamsburg in less than two days, police said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old victim, dressed in his religion’s traditional garb, was confronted by the stranger on Lynch St. near Marcy Ave. about 4:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. Without saying a word, the attacker slapped the victim in the face then kept walking.

The stunned victim did not need medical attention.

The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect walking near the scene and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

On Sunday, two Jewish men were sprayed with a fire extinguisher and one was also punched in separate attacks moments apart.

The first attack happened shortly after 6 a.m. at Lee Ave. and Taylor St. just south of the Williamsburg Bridge ramp. One man can be seen on surveillance video creeping across the street toward his 74-year-old victim with a fire extinguisher in his hand.

The attacker, who was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, sprayed the man, spreading a cloud of white powder onto the sidewalk and street, the video shows.

The second attack came around the same time at Roebling and Third Sts. on the north side of the Williamsburg Bridge ramp. This time a 66-year-old Orthodox man was sprayed with the powder extinguisher and then punched in the face.

The attackers did not say anything to their victims but police believe there could be anti-Semitic motives for the attacks because both men were wearing traditional Orthodox garb.

Sunday’s assailants have not been caught or identified.

Anyone with information on any of the attacks is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.