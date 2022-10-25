Hasidic teenager walking in Brooklyn punched in head by stranger on bicycle in possible hate crime

A Hasidic teenager walking in Brooklyn was punched in the head in an unprovoked attack from a stranger on a bicycle, police said Tuesday.

The victim was wearing traditional Orthodox clothing and cops are investigating the attack as a possible anti-Semitic hate crime.

The 18-year-old victim was walking near Penn St. and Lee Ave. in Williamsburg when the assailant rode up on a bicycle and punched him in the back of the head without warning about 1:35 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

The blow knocked the victim’s religious hat and yarmulke to the ground but he did not need medical attention.

The attacker pedaled off and has not been caught.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will kept confidential.