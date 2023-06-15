Haskell man charged in death of wife

Jun. 14—A Haskell man is being held without bond after being charged in the death of his wife in 2021.

Dayan Banks, 46, appeared in court by telephone Monday to face charges of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

Banks is accused of killing his wife Tamera Ellis Banks, 44, on or about Nov. 15, 2021, then allegedly disposing of her body by burning it. Her body has not been recovered.

Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Shelby Limburg told Special Judge Roy Tucker the state considers Banks a threat.

"He is currently set for a trial in the fall for a domestic assault and battery with the victim in that case being the decedent in this one," Limburg said. "While out on bond for that case, he picked up a violation of protective order as well as a kidnapping and domestic a&b (assault and battery).

"He's already shown he can't follow the directions of the court and refrain from picking up more charges. That, coupled with getting a first-degree murder and a desecration is one of the worst tragedies — what we're asking for I think is appropriate."

Limburg referred to an emergency protective order granted to Tamera Banks against Dayan Banks on Oct. 25, 2021, relating to a domestic disturbance Muskogee County deputies responded to on Oct. 23, 2021.

Caleb Harlin, the attorney representing Dayan Banks, said Lauren Jackson, the state's key witness, is his reasoning for Banks to receive bond. Jackson is listed in the official court record as being in a relationship with Banks at the time of the incident.

"Especially noting the fact that the state's primary witness just pled to a federal felony," he said. "She was offered a plea deal for testifying against my client."

After hearing from both sides, and asking Banks if he understood his rights, Tucker ruled Banks to be held without bond. Banks is set to next appear in court July 18.