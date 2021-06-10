Haskell man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death

Jun. 9—A Muskogee County man wanted in the death of an Arkansas man is in custody and has been charged in Muskogee County District Court with first-degree murder.

Elijah Kejuan Brown, 24, was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday by U.S. Marshal Billy Banks. Brown is being held without bond.

Brown, 24, of Haskell, is a suspect in the death of John Shackleford, 35, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, who was stabbed on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing occurred in the 300 block of East Skelly Road, said Haskell Police Chief Michael Keene.

"I believe the argument was over money," Keene said.

Muskogee County 911 received the call at 1:05 p.m. Keene said Shackleford was alive when first responders arrived, and he was transported to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, where he died.

Haskell Police Sgt. Clint Keel investigated the case after he was flagged down in a parking lot by Vanessa Harris, Shackleford's girlfriend. According to court documents, Shackleford was in the car. His chest and stomach were covered in blood. Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service arrived and transported Shackleford to Saint Francis.

Harris said Brown and Shackleford were arguing when the stabbing took place.

"... John punched Elijah in the face twice, then the two began to exchange punches back and forth and then they grabbed each other and then John pushed Elijah away," court documents state.

That's when a witness said he saw blood coming from Shackleford's chest. The witness said Harris screamed "You stabbed him, and Elijah said he did."

When Keel spoke to Harris again, "she stated that 'Kejuan' stabbed John. Harris also told Keel "she saw Elijah wipe a knife blade on his shirt and get into the car and leave."

Brown will be back in court at 9 a.m. June 23.