Haskell shooting victim identified

Aug. 9—Haskell Police have identified the victim of a fatal Saturday afternoon shooting as Alyssa Rene Edlund, 27, of Jenks.

Haskell Police Chief Michael Keene said police responded to a call at 4 p.m. Saturday about shots fired at North Seneca and Elm Streets. He said police found the woman with gunshot wounds lying beside a vehicle.

She died on a helicopter en route to a Tulsa hospital, Keene said.

The incident remains under investigation by Haskell Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.