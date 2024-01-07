Haslag: Hatred, attacks on democracy must be opposed

I am revolted by Netanyahu’s applying the rule we did to our Native Americans with his seeming policy of, “The only good Palestinian is a dead Palestinian." I am disappointed President Biden has not flatly told Bibi, “Enough already, Bibi, this stops now!” I am sick of a Republican Congress, including Senators Hawley and Schmidt and Congressman Burlison, who are happy to help kill Palestinians but are so enamored with Putin they will not support Ukraine’s democracy.

I am revolted by the hate everywhere, especially in the United States, hate of Blacks solely because they are Blacks, hate of brown immigrants primarily from South and Central America and not Europe, hate of women who defy men who have asserted control over their bodies and have relegated women to birthing machines, hate of LGBTQ Americans who were simply born different. And anyone thinking such self-identification is a choice only demonstrates their ignorance.

I am revolted by supposed Americans who wave our flag, sing our anthem, sing “America the Beautiful,” and feel only they are entitled to govern, that anyone who opposes them is an enemy of the state, that any current government official who dares to deny them their due must be attacked or threatened with death. I am sick of the vast numbers of Americans prepared to use violence to jail, execute or place in camps those disagreeing with their new gospel. I am sick of the distortions of truth and their doctrine that "Truth" varies. It does NOT.

I am revolted by money’s perversion of our electoral system after Citizen’s United opened the gates of unlimited money to those seeking to make Trump’s vision our future. I am sick of the billionaires and millionaires who think they alone are the rightful princes in our America.

I am revolted by media’s distortions with no voice to counter their deceits. America’s greatest mistake was the elimination of the “Equal Time Rule,” which ensured media offered opposing views, preventing us from only viewing media echoing our preconceptions. Our policies demand objective debate. If someone cannot dispassionately defend their position against a countering voice, their “truth” must not be credible. And no media outlet should be allowed to call itself a “news” outlet unless its reports are fact-based.

I am revolted by “thoughts and prayers” as our citizens die at the hands of citizens who see the gun as their solution to whatever irritates them.

I am revolted by what Trump’s Republicans have done to our Constitution, a document they constantly laud but constantly ignore when that document is crosswise with their intent. It amazes me they can refer to themselves as originalists, meaning the words of the Constitution are frozen in time; but when that troublesome 14th Amendment would hinder attempts to reinstate Mr. Trump, they demand we let the election not the law dictate our future. Jan. 6 was an insurrection and Donald inspired it.

Presently in Missouri, Trump’s Republicans hold absolute sway over legislation in our state; and our Senators Hawley and Schmidt and Congressional Representative Burlison are equal participants and supporters of all the things that revolt me. If these people succeed in their efforts to remake our nation, we will no longer be a democracy. We will become a fascist state under the thumbs of the corporatists and the rich whose interests will NOT align with those of 90% of us. Those thinking they will be protected by these powers because there is current agreement will have a very rude awakening when working Americans, Social Security beneficiaries, the sick and poor, white and Black, become just necessary waste to ensure the princes retain their wealth and power.

We have survived attacks on our democracy in the 1930s, the Nixon years, and now we must protect her again. These new masters will enshrine our Constitution and then ignore it. Curiously Adolph Hitler used our ability to use state legislation and judicial decisions to contort the laws of the land and our Constitution to their purposes. The Jim Crow South’s ability to control its Blacks was Hitler's model for handling the Jews. Is this how we want to be remembered, as just another authoritarian state under the rule of men and not laws?

Robert Haslag lives in Nixa.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Haslag: Revolted by hatred, attacks on democracy