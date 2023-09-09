Haslet Eaton Eagles-Hebron Hawks football game called early due to lightning in area

LEWISVILLE -- With Haslet Eaton trailing Hebron 21-17 with 2:25 remaining in the first half, a lightning delay was put into effect. Officials waited over an hour and with the system still lingering, but play never resumed.

The game was called a “no contest” as the matchup involved two non-district teams. Haslet Eaton was about to begin an offensive series at its own 20 yard line when play was halted.

To open the game, each team scored touchdowns on its first pair of possessions.

Haslet Eaton took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 11 plays that resulted in a Demarion Williams 31-yard TD scamper. The Eagles kept the drive alive, converting a fourth-and-six at the Hawks 41 on an 11-yard Noah Lugo pass completion to Mason Stubbe. After Lugo lost a yard on a keeper, Williams burst through for the six-pointer.

After, Hebron needed just four plays to march 52 yards on its first series that culminated in a Patrick Crayton Jr. 15-yard TD pass to Tyler Hoke. Crayton Jr. is the son of former Dallas Cowboy Patrick Crayton.

In the Eagles next possession, Williams raced for a 68-yard score. The Hawks responded with a Crayton five-yard TD run capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive to knot the score at 14-14.

On the Haslet Eaton ensuing series, Hebron’s Caleb Anderson intercepted a Noah Lugo pass at the Eagles 30 and returned it 25 yards to the five-yard line. On third and goal, Crayton escaped several tackles and scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown run, leaving Haslet Eaton with a 21-14 deficit after the first quarter.

Haslet Eaton’s Brody Foutch drilled a 33-yard field goal with 7:50 left in the second period to slice the margin to 21-17.

The Eagle defense got a fourth down stop on the next series; however, Hebron’s Connor Dean came up with an interception at the Haslet Eaton 47. The Eagle defense, once agan, forced a punt.

Once the Eagles took possession, the game entered the lightining delay.

Williams was having a banner game for the Eagles with 147 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Lugo, a BYU pledge, was 8 of 14 for 109 passing yards but suffered a pair of interceptions. Stubbe was the game’s leading receiver with 48 yards on four catches.

Crayton was leading Hebron, passing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 10 completions to seven different receivers in 18 attempts. He also had a team-high 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Up Next

Haslet Eaton (2-0) will open its 4-6A district play next Friday night with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff at Keller. The Indians are ranked No. 4 in the Star-Telegram’s Class 6A rankings.