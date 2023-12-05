Haslett woman arrested for shoplifting at Walmart during shop-with-a-cop event

GENOA TWP. — A Haslett woman found out that shoplifting in a store full of police officers wasn't a good idea.

The 62-year-old woman was arrested after trying to steal more than $727 worth of merchandise from a Walmart near Brighton Dec. 2 during a "shop-with-a-cop" event taking place at the retailer, the Michigan State Police said in a press release.

During the event, a trooper participating in the event was notified by Walmart staff that a female was attempting to steal merchandise. At the time, there were 75 officers from different agencies at the store shopping with children, MSP said.

"The trooper was able to have another officer take his shopping partner while he tracked the suspect to the Walmart parking lot. Ironically, the suspect had parked her vehicle next to all the patrol vehicles of the police officers participating in the event," MSP said.

The woman was arrested and lodged in the Livingston County Jail, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Walmart shoplifter from Haslett arrested at Brighton-area store during shop-with-cop event