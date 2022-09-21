Haslett woman sentenced to 30 days in jail for OWI crash which, family argues, led to MSU faculty member's death

ST. JOHNS — A Haslett woman was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for striking a bicyclist in Bath Township in April while driving impaired, which, the man's family says, led to his death four months later.

In addition to the weeks-long jail sentence, Cindy Cross was ordered by Clinton County District Court Judge Michael Clarizio to serve two years of probation and pay court-mandated restitution, as well as fines and restitution.

The sentence was revised after a previous Killebrew plea agreement, which prosecutors and defense agreed upon Aug. 17.

Cross accepted the amended plea agreement, rather than open the case up to be relitigated, which the judge warned her could result in a charge of operating intoxicated causing death. She will report to jail Friday night. Her attorney, Mike Nichols, said his client understands and accepts that she must "pay a debt."

"I think part of where Cindy's coming from is, 'I shouldn't walk away scot free,'" Nichols said. "We don't know if there's causation. Obviously, there's a suspicion that there's causation — we don't know that. But the consumption of alcohol and the driving created the probability. And I think she feels like, 'I can pay a debt and I need to pay a debt.'"

Cross hit Michigan State University researcher Xudong Fan, an academic specialist for more than 20 years in MSU's Center for Advanced Microscopy, with her vehicle on April 10 in Bath Township, according to court records. Clarizio said she sped away after the crash.

Fan died Aug. 9 at his home in Okemos, according to his obituary. When prosecutors and defense reach a plea deal Aug. 17, they had not yet been notified of Fan's death, said Robert E. McCarthy, the lawyer representing Fan's family.

McCarthy said Fan had a history of seizures. But as of April, he hadn't experienced a seizure for more than 22 years. After being struck, he had three seizures over the next four months — the last of which led to his death.

Story continues

According to his obituary, Fan led a physically active life, including biking, running and swimming. He completed the Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw (DALMAC) bike tour in 2016 and the Hawk Island Triathlon in 2018.

"It's going to be a while before, I think, we have a doctor that says there was a causal relationship between the accident and the death, but his lifestyle certainly appears to be awfully darn healthy," McCarthy said.

Cross had a blood alcohol level of 0.264 at the time of the crash. She told the judge Wednesday that she had been drinking wine at a party to quell social anxiety before attempting to drive home.

According to Clarizio, police arrested Cross twice previously for operating while intoxicated, in 1998 and 2014.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Haslett woman sentenced to jail for car-bicycle crash