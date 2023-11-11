Hassan Chokr deemed unfit for trial after threatening Bloomfield Hills preschoolers, parents

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A man accused of threatening preschoolers and parents outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue in December 2022 was found unfit for trial, on an unrelated Federal charge.

Following several mental health assessments, the U.S. District Court-Eastern Michigan District said Hassan Chokr, 35, suffers from a mental health disease that renders him "incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

The decision was made during a competency hearing on Oct. 31, 2023.

Chokr, of Dearborn, has been accused of making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children and security at Temple Beth El; a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Hills on Friday, Dec. 2.

Authorities say he yelled, "You all are going to die!" "You're going to pay!" and "F--- you Israel."

According to a federal complaint, after going to the synagogue, Chokr tried to purchase three guns and falsely claimed he had not been previously convicted of a felony.

Chokr is currently in the custody of the U.S. Attorney General, who "shall hospitalize (him) for treatment in a suitable facility for such a reasonable time, not to exceed four months," according to the court order.

Regarding two other cases, Chokr may still be subject to trial in Oakland or Wayne County.