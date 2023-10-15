Hassan Nasrallah is one man capable of igniting a wider war in the Middle East

One man stands at the precipice of whether the conflict between Israel and Hamas could ignite a wider war this week: long-time Hizbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In the 31 years since he became leader of the group after Israel assassinated his predecessor, Abbas Musawi, Hizbollah has grown from an Iranian proxy force into a major regional power.

Designated a terrorist organisation by Britain, the US and EU, Hizbollah is now the most potent military and political force in Lebanon.

Ever since its birth, Hizbollah has had Israel as its main enemy. If it enters the war, it will turn the situation – and the region – on its head.

Hailed as a national hero for his role in ending the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, Nasrallah was once likened in the country to revolutionary leaders like Che Guevara.

Israeli soldiers patrol an undisclosed area in northern Israel bordering Lebanon - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Born in a Beirut suburb in 1960, Nasrallah was 15 when civil war broke out in Lebanon, forcing the family, including his nine siblings, to flee the capital for their ancestral home in Bazouriye, a southern village.

By 1982, with the civil war underway, he organised for five years an armed resistance to the Israeli occupation of Lebanon, before travelling to Iran for further study.

He would only return once his mentor Abbas al-Musawi had come to power in Hizbollah, replacing him as leader when he was killed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in 1992.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hizbollah built up support among the long under-represented Shia Muslims in Lebanon, offering welfare services like interest-free loans and food deliveries during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, its attacks on the Israeli occupation of south Lebanon forced the Israeli army out of the country in 2000, following 15 years of occupation.

When the Israelis withdrew, Nasrallah’s popularity in the Arab world shot through the roof. In 2006, Hizbollah would clash again with Israel after sending gunmen across the border in a lethal raid. That war ended with more than 1,000 Lebanese and 165 Israelis dead, and a UN-brokered agreement for Israel to lift its naval blockade of Lebanon.

Such was Nasrallah’s renown at the height of the conflict that a little-known Palestinian five-piece, then plying their trade on the wedding circuit, were inspired to write a song about him.

‘The Hawk of Lebanon’, by Northern Band, was an immediate hit with Palestinians, prompting an Israeli police crackdown that saw tapes and CDs of the track during checkpoint searches.

Containing escalation

Since 2006, both Israel and Hizbollah have tried to contain any escalation with a set of unspoken rules of engagement, where messages of discontent are exchanged through tit-for-tat firing over the disputed territory of the Shebaa farms.

Analysts and western diplomats fear, however, that an invasion of Gaza by Israeli troops could force Nasrallah’s hand.

Not seen in the public since 2014, the 63 year-old has been unusually absent from Lebanese TV screens and has not spoken since the conflict broke out last week.

He has at his disposal an army of war-hardened troops that is estimated to be in the tens of thousands. They have propped up the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad for years, fought in Iraq, and are believed to have been involved in the training of the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

But for much of Lebanon, grappling with one of the worst economic crises in modern history – as well as an unprecedented double political vacuum (there is no president or a fully empowered cabinet) – being dragged into a regional war would mean devastation.

Hizbollah is unlikely to want to risk the gains that it has made domestically over the years lightly – and will not want to risk losing further support as the Lebanese hit out at the political elite for the protracted crisis.

