Hassseman Properties takes over Roscoe Motor Inn

COSHOCTON − Hasseman Properties, owned by Kirby and Amy Hasseman of Coshocton, have purchased the Roscoe Motor Inn in Roscoe Village from previous owners Del and Mary Smith.

The 15-room, two-story motel accommodations has queen-sized beds, refrigerators, microwaves, coffeemakers, cable television and free WiFi.

Plans for the new facility include updates to the decoration and interior, enhancements to the outside seating space and a change to how reservations are made. All rooms will be available for viewing at the website, ChooseCoshocton.com and soon on AirBnb.com.

Hasseman Properties also operates the Renaissance on Main in Downtown Coshocton.

