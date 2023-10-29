Hastings floods were tragic and plan needed - Southern Water

Southern Water has apologised to residents after "tragic" floods damaged homes and businesses in their town.

A shopping centre in Hastings had to be evacuated on Saturday after streets were flooded following heavy rain.

Head of waste water control at Southern Water Richard Martin said: "About 16 people had to be taken out of their houses - that is not acceptable to me."

One woman said she had lost "so much money" she did not feel like owning a business in the town centre any more.

Mr Martin told BBC South East: "It was a tragic event with tidal influence from the sea.

"Unfortunately, members of the community had their livelihoods and properties put at risk. I can only apologise for that."

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, which was evacuated, remained closed on Sunday but said it hoped to reopen on Monday.

On Sunday, shop workers could be seen cleaning up the mess as the flood water receded.

Shop workers faced a major clean-up operation after the floods on Saturday

Hastings newsagent Prativha Plaeja said: "It was just awful, there was so much water everywhere.

"We tried to save the stock but we couldn't. We have lost so much money."

The flooding came just eight days after East Sussex County Council published a report into the town's previous episode of severe flooding.

It said the flooding in January was caused by unusually heavy rainfall coinciding with a high tide, an overflowing manhole and a partially-blocked sewer.

Ms Plaeja said: "I just feel like it's not worth having in a business in Hastings town centre any more."

Michael Turner, an Environment Agency manager, told the BBC on Saturday that Hastings had 50mm (2in) of rain, which he said was "a substantial quantity in a short period of time".

Mr Martin told the BBC its "assets" had been "operational" but the torrential rain alongside high tides meant the town was "overwhelmed with the sheer quantity and volume of water".

He said: "We need to work with the local MP Sally-Anne Hart, the local resilience forums, we need to formulate a plan together.

"We won't resolve this just Southern Water. We need to work collaboratively with our friends to protect the residents of Hastings."

Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye Sally-Anne Hart said on Facebook: "These rainfall incidents are becoming the norm and we must adapt.

"I continue to push all agencies to work together to ensure the right action is quickly taken so that our residents and businesses are not impacted by this flooding again".

Hastings Borough Council leader Paul Barnett thanked East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for its "commitment, professionalism and leadership".

He said the council was supporting residents who had to vacate flooded properties and he would begin the process on Monday of "establishing why this happened again and why our water infrastructure is still failing us".

On Sunday, the Environment Agency had multiple flood warnings in place for East and West Sussex.

The Met Office had a yellow rain warning in place and said more wet weather could bring disruption to parts of southern England.

