Hastings and Gallitzin residents, 12 others indicted on drug-trafficking charges

Dec. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Cambria County residents have been indicted on drug-trafficking charges by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Eric G. Olshan said in a press release.

Penny Woodley, 55, of Hastings, was named in a three-count indictment, Olshan said in the press release Thursday. She is accused of possessing, with the intent to distribute, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on three separate dates.

The law provides for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Danielle Nepa, 48, of Gallitzin was among 13 people included in a 16-count indictment naming leaders, members and suppliers and associates of a drug-trafficking organization responsible for distributing narcotics throughout western Pennsylvania.

The defendants aside from Nepa include residents of New York as well as Clearfield and Blair counties:

* Juan Duran, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

* Jason Lynn, 37, of Altoona

* Miguel Arce, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

* Scott Daughenbaugh, 41, of Tyrone

* Kurtis Dively, 38, of Claysburg

* Douglas Hillegass,61, of Duncansville

* Daniel Paz, 32, of Queens, N.Y.

* Joshua Pote, 41, of Roaring Spring

* Tonya Settlemeyer, 38, of Altoona

* Andrew Stowell, 65, of Altoona

* Brian Weakland, 65, of Coalport

* Lesley Wilt, 37, of Glen Richey

The indictment alleges individual drug trafficking violations against Nepa and two others.

For all defendants except Nepa, the law provides a for sentence of 10 years to life and a fine of up to $10,000; for Nepa, the law provides for a term of imprisonment of not more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $500,000, or both, Olshan's press release said.

According to the indictment, the alleged organization conspired to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and quantities of cocaine and heroine beginning in September 2022 and continuing through September 2023.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty is prosecuting the cases.

The investigations leading to the prosecutions are part of the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, which is a multi-agency effort to identify the highest-level drug traffickers, the press release said.