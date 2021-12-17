Hastings man charged with putting dead friend's body in trash can and setting it on fire

Dec. 17—A Hastings man who, authorities say, tried to dispose of his dead friend's body by putting it in a garbage can and setting it on fire was charged Friday with two felony crimes.

Timothy Lee Otto, 33, was charged in Dakota County District Court with one count of second-degree arson and one count of interfering with a dead body.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Kyle David Hamilton overdosed on methamphetamine and fentanyl July 6 at a residence in Hastings nicknamed "The Doghouse" which is known to police as a place where drug users and sellers often hang out.

On July 10 police and fire were dispatched to Jaycee Park, located along the Mississippi River in Hastings, for a fire. A portable restroom was ablaze. When the fire was out, investigators found the remains of a burned human body next to the destroyed restroom. Police were able to identify the body as Hamilton.

Further investigation revealed that the body had been in a large garbage bin on wheels, which melted in the fire.

The State Fire Marshall detected gasoline in the soil under the body and determined that the fire had been set intentionally.

Investigators learned that Hamilton had stayed at the Doghouse days prior to the fire and learned through witness reports that Hamilton had been seen slumped over against the wall in a bedroom occupied by Otto on July 7.

An unidentified man had entered Otto's bedroom, noticed Hamilton was dead and "began to freak out." He put a blanket over him and went to work, charges say.

Another witness told police that on July 9, Otto had asked her if she "wanted to see fireworks" by the boat launch. She did not go but did notice that Hamilton's body was no longer in Otto's bedroom.

Otto told her later that he took Hamilton's body to the boat launch using the bike path and set the garbage can on fire with Hamilton's body inside, the complaint states.

When interviewed by police, Otto said Hamilton had come over and used drugs while in his bedroom. When Otto realized that Hamilton had overdosed, he did not know what to do. He said he did not remember anything else, according to charges.

Otto has multiple misdemeanor convictions for theft and drug possession.

He is being held in the Dakota County jail. Bail has been set at $200,000 without conditions ($150,000 with conditions). His next court appearance is Jan. 6 in Hastings.