Hastings man heads to trial, accused of pointing gun at police

Jul. 22—A Hastings man is heading to Cambria County court, accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a Patton Borough police officer in a Sheetz parking lot following a traffic stop, authorities said.

Austin Michael Yannella, 34, of the 100 block of Second Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.

The incident happened at 9:34 p.m. on July 13.

Police said they spotted a blue Chevrolet Malibu that ran a red light on Magee Avenue. When the vehicle stopped in the convenience store parking lot, an agitated Yannella allegedly climbed out and refused commands to return to the vehicle. When an officer approached him, Yannella "began clenching his fists and jumping up and down," police said.

The officer pulled out his Taser, and Yannella allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him.

The officer deployed the Taser, dropping Yannella to the ground.

The officer, with the help of a bystander, took Yannella into custody, and other officers arrived to take possession of the .22 caliber revolver.

The revolver was allegedly loaded with one round in the chamber and the hammer was cocked.

Yannella was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and several traffic citations.

Police said Yannella is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from carrying a gun and that the weapon was not registered. He also was driving with a suspended license, police said.

It is not the first time that Yannella was charged with pulling a gun on someone. In Blair County, he pleaded guilty to threat charges after pulling a 12-gauge shotgun on a man in Altoona, court records show.

Yannella is being held in Cambria County Prison on $50,000 percentage bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.