Hastings woman hospitalized after dog attack that also injured daughter

Police said Wednesday a Hastings woman remained hospitalized with multiple severe injuries she sustained from her attacking dog, which also bit her 12-year-old daughter in their home Tuesday and was stopped after being shot and killed by an officer.

The dog, which was a pitbull or pitbull mix, might have killed the woman had the officer not kicked open the front door of the family’s home and fired gunshots, said Police Chief David Wilske.

The girl has since been released from Regions Hospital in St. Paul after treatment for puncture wounds, Wilske said.

“Her mom took the brunt of the attack,” he said. “The indications are that the daughter got bit, mom intervened and then the dog attacked mom.”

Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of North Frontage Road around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a “very frantic” juvenile caller who said their family dog was attacking her mother, Wilske said.

Upon arrival, the girl was still frantic, but able to communicate with officers from an upstairs window. Once the officer kicked open the door to get inside, he immediately encountered the dog in the hallway and near the woman. The officer got between the woman and dog and fired shots, Wilske said.

“He most likely saved the woman’s life,” Wilske said. “It was pretty heroic actions.”

Wilske said he’d never been to a dog attack of that magnitude during his 25 years of law enforcement.

“For a dog to continue the attack like it did, that’s pretty unusual,” he said. “And I don’t know the history in regards to if it’s had unprovoked attacks before. But the indications that we’re getting is that they’ve had his dog since it was a puppy and that it was well loved.”

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office crime scene team was requested to process the scene. The dog’s body was taken to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center for a necropsy. No officers or neighbors were injured in the incident.

