Hastings’ seat draws Democratic interest, but DeSantis will play an important role

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Daugherty
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The death of Congressman Alcee Hastings on Tuesday will touch off a competitive Democratic primary for a seat in a majority Black district that hasn’t been open since 1992.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately has the power to determine when the special election to replace Hastings will happen, and leaving a deep blue seat unfilled for months will help Republicans in Washington as they attempt to stop President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

DeSantis hasn’t announced plans for a special primary and general election, and Hastings’ seat is the first vacancy in the state’s U.S. House delegation since DeSantis assumed office.

If precedent is any guide, Hastings’ eventual successor could be selected by voters in about six months. Rep. C. W. Bill Young was the last Florida member to die in office in October 2013, and former Gov. Rick Scott held a special election in March 2014.

“Whoever is next has big shoes to fill, and they’re going to be responsible to a community that’s going to expect and require their congressman to be present first and foremost because that’s what [Hastings] was,” said Juan Peñalosa, the former executive director of the Florida Democratic Party. “I would expect that the governor would not play politics with this.”

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a potential special election. In a statement, DeSantis said Hastings’ “service to our state will be remembered.”

Two candidates previously filed paperwork to run in 2022: Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who ran against Hastings in 2020 and received 30.7% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

A number of other Democrats are expected to at least consider a run, including state Sens. Perry Thurston and Shevrin Jones, former state Sen. Chris Smith, former Broward County mayor Dale Holness and Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

“I believe over the next few weeks there will be a diverse pool of people who will be in that race,” Jones said. “I think people will have to decide who will continue the work of Alcee Hastings. No decisions have been made on my end, but it’s going to be interesting.”

Serving while fighting cancer

Despite being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly after winning reelection in 2018, Hastings ran in 2020 and planned to run in 2022.

Some Democrats are concerned that a large pool of Black candidates for the seat could open the door for a non-Black candidate to win a special primary election that’s likely to have low turnout. There’s also the possibility that a large group of Broward-based candidates could end up splitting a geographically based vote and handing the seat to a candidate from Palm Beach County, which accounts for about a third of the district’s population.

It’s highly unlikely the district will elect a Republican. Hastings’ seat is the second-most Democratic leaning in the entire state, slightly behind Rep. Frederica Wilson’s neighboring district in Miami-Dade County.

There’s also a chance that Hastings’ seat could look much different after 2022, especially without a longtime incumbent in place. The Voting Rights Act that forced the creation of Hastings’ district in 1992 was significantly weakened, and Republicans control the redistricting process in Florida. It’s not clear how many new U.S. House seats Florida will gain after Census data is finalized, but Republicans will likely try to draw seats to increase their current 16-11 advantage.

Peñalosa said whoever wins the low-turnout special election will likely be the candidate that best uses the tactics that Hastings employed throughout his 28 years in office — a personal touch combined with the deep knowledge of the people and issues that matter to some of Florida’s poorest communities.

“His style of leadership is a guide to modern-day campaigning,” Peñalosa said. “Those of us who worked with him know that digital metrics, TV placements and mailers meant a lot less to him. You kind of walked down the street and you’d see him speaking to people with their first name.”

Community connections

Wilson said Hastings was able to become a household name in the district based on his knack for grassroots politics. He frequently attended demonstrations and protests throughout his district and was a fixture at “Souls to the Polls” events in South Florida. And instead of hosting traditional big-money fundraisers, Wilson said Hastings held free events where he handed out awards to constituents, a way for the congressman to build up goodwill in the community.

He had like tentacles everywhere in the community and whatever issues impacted Broward County,” Wilson said, adding that his work was focused on “legislative victories for Black people in America.”

Hastings’ death also has implications in Washington, where Democrats will hold a narrow six-vote margin over Republicans when they return next week after a three-week recess. Democrats are expected to begin a push to pass major infrastructure legislation, a massive $2 trillion bill that opponents say amounts to a liberal wish list, without GOP support.

Three Democratic-held seats in addition to Hastings’ are currently vacant after the incumbents took jobs in the Biden administration, along with one GOP-held seat once occupied by the late Rep. Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19 complications in February. Wright’s seat could be potentially competitive for Democrats, and the other three open seats favor Democrats, but the absence of additional votes for at least the next few months gives House Speaker Nancy Pelosi little wiggle room for defections within her party.

“His name in the community — especially in the Black community, is riveted with respect,” Wilson said of Hastings. “When you said Alcee Hastings everybody...children, adults they just adored him and respected his work and respected his stance for them because they knew that every day he was fighting for them because he proved it. That’s why he never really had any serious opposition in his races, because of his record.”

Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84

    Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) dies at age 84. He served 15 terms in Congress and was the dean of Florida's Congressional delegation.

  • US Congressman Alcee Hastings dies at 84

    Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings has died at the age of 84 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting that Hastings’ death early this morning was confirmed by a longtime friend. The Democratic lawmaker started his career as a civil rights attorney in Florida during the 1960s and 1970s, when he filed segregation lawsuits and a landmark case to desegregate Broward County schools.

  • Rep. Alcee Hastings, barrier-breaking Florida Democrat, dies at 84

    Hastings, who had been serving his 15th term in Congress, was impeached and removed in 1989 as a federal judge before his congressional career.

  • Congressman Alcee Hastings, who served in US House since 1995, dies at 84

    Longtime U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings, a Florida Democrat, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2019.

  • Afternoon Observer | NC cop attacked Black woman at traffic stop, lawsuit says + Meet this banker by day, artist by night

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, hoping you’re all having a lovely Tuesday so far. I want to kick things off today by introducing you to another of my talented colleagues here at the Observer. Our Meet the Reporter series continues this week featuring Alison Kuznitz, who covers local government in the Charlotte area, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Meet her here, and be sure to catch up on her recent reporting.

  • Florida congressman Alcee Hastings dies at 84

    Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) passed away on Tuesday, ending his lifelong career fighting for civil rights and his 15th term in Congress, the Orlando Sentinel reports. He was 84.Why it matters: Hastings was a civil rights lawyer and Florida's first Black federal judge, though he was later impeached due to allegations of bribery and perjury. He was also one of the first Black members of Congress from Florida following Reconstruction, and the dean of the Florida delegation, the Sentinel notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHastings was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2018. He'd been in hospice care in the days leading up to his death. He was a Florida native and an alumnus of Fisk University and Florida A&M University. President Biden said in a statement on Tuesday, "Across his long career of public service, Alcee always stood up to fight for equality, and always showed up for the working people he represented. And even in his final battle with cancer, he simply never gave up."The big picture: Hastings is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams, and three adult children. He will be replaced via a special election — for which the date will be set by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).Editor's note: This story has been updated with Biden's statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rita Wilson Reveals Why She and Tom Hanks Haven't Been Vaccinated Yet

    Millions of Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID, approximately 18.5 percent, in fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Though eligibility requirements are expanding across the country, millions more are still eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get the vaccine, and that includes Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks. They were two of the first celebrities to confirm they had COVID in March 2020, and now, they're among the many U.S. citizens who have yet to get their vaccination. Wilson, who was the co-host on Today on Friday, April 2 with Hoda Kotb, opened up about why she and her husband haven't been vaccinated yet. Read on to learn what Wilson said, and for another celebrity sharing their vaccine experience, check out Oprah Just Revealed the 3 Side Effects She Had From the COVID Vaccine. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were "not old enough" to get the COVID vaccine in California. Wilson and Hanks, who are both 64, were not eligible to get vaccinated in the state of California, where they live primarily, due to eligibility restrictions. "We haven't gotten our vaccine yet. How about hearing this for the first time in your life—'You're not old enough,'" she said as she virtually filled in for Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "It's like, 'OK, I'll take that.'"Wilson admitted that the pandemic has sparked a wide array of feelings for her and Hanks. "It's been so emotional," she said.And for more vaccine news that could affect you, check out This One Vaccine May Protect You Against All Variants, New Study Says. But the celebrity couple is eligible to get vaccinated as of today, April 5. "We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they're opening up to the next tier," said Wilson, who just missed the cut-off at 64. Only "people with a high chance of exposure and those 65 or older" were allowed to get the COVID jab in California until recently.As of April 5, however, she and Hanks are now eligible, along with all Californians 50 and up. Vaccine appointments can currently be scheduled for anyone with "high chance of exposure, high-risk, and those 50 or older," the state's website reads.By mid-April, anyone 16 and up will be able to get vaccinated against COVID in the Golden State.And for more COVID vaccine news, check out Be Prepared for This the Night You Get Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Warn. Thankfully, Wilson and Hanks already have antibodies. Wilson and Hanks, who were diagnosed with COVID in Australia in March 2020, don't appear to be too anxious as they hopefully still have antibodies from when they fell ill with the virus. "When we found out we had antibodies… that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection," Wilson explained. She admitted that seeing people hugging each other, especially their parents and grandparents, for the first time in a year is "truly a gift."On March 7, Wilson shared an informative post to Instagram remembering her first symptoms of COVID after playing the Sydney Opera House a year earlier. Recalling how she had been hospitalized just days after the performance, Wilson said she and her husband are "grateful" for their health. "We share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus. I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine," she wrote in the post.And for more up-to-date COVID news, sign up for our daily newsletter. Hanks previously said he and Wilson would get the vaccine "after everyone who truly needs it." In Dec. 2020, Hanks told Today host Savannah Guthrie that both he and his wife wouldn't be rushing to get vaccinated against COVID. After Guthrie questioned whether he was "excited" about the vaccine, the actor said, "We'll be getting it long after everyone who truly needs it get it." He even said he'd be open to publicly getting the shot to help instill trust in the vaccine.He also confirmed that he and his wife have continued to wear masks because they don't want to be asymptomatic carriers and unknowingly spread the virus to others.And for more on how to prepare for your shot, check out This Common Medication Can Make Your Vaccine Less Effective, Study Says.

  • Florida mayor slams '60 Minutes' vaccine story: 'My thoughts should have been included'

    Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner says he’s ‘disheartened’ with ’60 Minutes’ and CBS for not including his perspective in a piece with Gov. Ron DeSantis on vaccine distribution.

  • Netanyahu gets nod to form Israeli government

    A skeptical president invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to form a new government, after yet another inconclusive election deepened political stalemate in Israel.The country's longest-serving leader now faces the tough challenge of enlisting enough allies for a governing coalition.Under law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to do so.Announcing on television his choice of Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin cast doubt on any candidate being successful.The announcement came as his corruption trial entered its second day in a Jerusalem courthouse.Rivlin said that under Israeli law, Netanyahu, as the current prime minister, was not disqualified from being assigned the task despite his indictment on corruption charges.Charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud, Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, accusing the prosecution of an "attempted coup"."This is how they try to overthrow a powerful prime minister from the right. This is what an attempt at a coup looks like." Israel's election on March 23rd was its fourth in two years.It ended with neither a Netanyahu-led right-wing and religious bloc, nor a prospective alliance of his opponents capturing a parliamentary majority.Continued deadlock could ultimately result in a new election.

  • 6 Tips for Eating Healthy with Diabetes

    Living with diabetes can be tough, but just because your food choices might be limited, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy an incredibly delicious (and healthy) diet every day.

  • Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84 after cancer fight

    The Democratic congressman was Florida’s first Black federal judge and fought for civil rights.

  • DeSantis: '60 Minutes' hit job shows why many Americans losing trust in 'corporate media'

    Florida Gov. Ron. DeSantis discusses widely criticized ’60 Minutes’ segment on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • The Bachelorette 's Tayshia Adams Celebrates Her First Easter with Fiancé Zac Clark: 'Much Love'

    The reality star snuggled up to her husband-to-be in the sweet holiday photos

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Derek Chauvin's kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy, Minneapolis police chief testifies

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told the jury Chauvin violated several department policies in his interaction with George Floyd.

  • Loved 'Hamilton'? Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' will be streaming soon

    Here's where you can watch 'In the Heights' when it premiers on HBO Max this summer.

  • Who’s the pick to win 2021 Masters? Look for big names, hot hands

    Tee times are locked in for Thursday and Friday of the tournament.

  • Neighbours: Aboriginal actors allege racist incidents on set

    The set was "culturally unsafe", Shareena Clanton says, accusing other actors of using racist slurs.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.