Hastings: When trouble comes

“I know that my Redeemer lives.” — Job 19:25 The Inclusive Bible

When trouble comes, as it did to ancient Job, his closest friends sat with him in silence, for his suffering was very great. When they spoke, their responses centered around the same theme: Trouble is punishment for sin. So if Job would confess his sin (and they tried to help), his trouble would go away.

Well-meaning people may still follow the reasoning of Job’s friends. One’s own inner critic may do the same. After all, doesn’t the Bible teach the cause-and-effect of blessings for those who live rightly and trouble for those who don’t?

The youngest of Job’s friends listened respectfully to the elder friends as was the custom. When they finished speaking, Elihu had something to say. He knew the sin-and-punishment theme did not fit Job’s situation. Elihu saw beyond the cause-and-effect, for God’s ways are higher than human logic and judgment. Elihu saw a purpose in suffering, for those who suffer are moved beyond human logic. Job’s younger friend asserted that God is holy, and human suffering can be an invitation to awe and reverence as a way to know more of God’s wisdom and power.

While readers know the inside story, Job is never given the reason for his troubles. Throughout Job’s drama readers are introduced to the concept of the suffering of the righteous. Readers see how Job’s relationship with God matured and grew more steadfast in the midst of suffering. Job’s suffering led to a triumphant expression of faith and trust: “I know that my Redeemer lives.”

In the end, God reprimands Job’s elder friends for their bum advice and restores Job’s health, wealth, family and reputation. When trouble comes, the story of Job is an invitation to move beyond cause-and-effect judgment, invest in eternal purposes and grow in faith.

The Rev. Celia M. Hastings has a master's degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland. She is author of “The Wisdom Series” and “The Undertaker’s Wife.”

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Hastings: When trouble comes