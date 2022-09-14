Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation

ELENA BECATOROS
·4 min read

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of Hrakove. Its houses and shops lie in ruins, its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells, but the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light.

Only about 30 people remain, living in basements and gutted buildings in this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to resident Anatolii Klyzhen. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops rolled over the border in February, occupying the village shortly after.

Those forces abandoned Hrakove around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian soldiers advanced in a lightning counteroffensive. That blitz could be a turning point, setting the stage for further gains in the east and elsewhere — but it could also trigger a violent response from Moscow, leading to a new and dangerous escalation in the war.

There were no signs the Russian soldiers were about to leave. "Nobody knew anything. They left very quietly,” said Viacheslav Myronenko, 71, who has lived in the basement of his bombed-out apartment building with three neighbors for more than four months.

The detritus of a fleeing army still litters the village: packs of empty Russian army food rations, abandoned crates with instructions for using grenades, a gas mask dangling on a tree, an army jacket trampled into the mud. Just outside the village by the bus stop, a Russian tank lies rusting on a road pockmarked with craters from shells, its turret and cannon blown off its body.

Feral dogs roams the mud-rutted streets, and authorities warn of mines and booby-traps in the weeds.

“Before, the village looked really beautiful,” said Klyzhen, who spent 45 days living in his building’s basement while Russian soldiers occupied his now-trashed apartment on the second floor. He eventually managed to flee, deciding to take his chances at checkpoints.

The Russian soldiers were both frightened and paranoid, he said, and would check residents’ mobile phones for anything anti-Russian or anything they thought might give away their positions. Some people were taken away, and he never saw them again.

“I figured I could die at home or die at the checkpoint,” the 45-year-old said Tuesday. But he made it through, and returned after Hrakove was retaken to see what remained of his home. He found the windows blasted out and Russian army food packets, clothes and boxes strewn around. In one room lay a pile of TVs that he thinks soldiers may have stolen.

After retaking the village, Ukrainian authorities removed abandoned Russian military vehicles, and exhumed the bodies of two men who had been buried by the side of a road after being shot in the head, Klyzhen said. He thinks they were Ukrainian soldiers, but he’s not sure.

“They were killing locals, shooting them,” he said. “There was nothing good in here.”

Serhii Lobodenko, head of the Chuhuiv district that includes Hrakove, said the area saw fierce battles during six months of occupation.

“There were a lot of destroyed roads, private houses, a lot of people dead and a lot of people missing, both military and civilians,” he said, as residents in nearby Chkalovske gathered to receive food and water. “Now we are trying to repair the infrastructure, the electricity and gas. The food is brought in because people did not have food.”

Images of devastation and stories of hardship are emerging from other places recaptured in the Ukrainian advance, including Izium, a strategic city also recently retaken that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Wednesday in a rare foray outside the capital.

A few weeks into Russian occupation in Hrakove, Myronenko and his neighbors banded together to clear junk out of the basement of their apartment building and turn it into a shelter. With their apartments destroyed, it remains their home.

They found a couple of metal pipes and wedged them between the floor and the ceiling, hoping that would keep it from caving in as the building shook from explosions, said one of the four, 70-year-old Oleh Lutsai. They ventured outside to plant potatoes despite the incessant shelling, knowing they needed food to survive.

“Of course it was scary, it is very scary for everyone, when everything is shaking in here,” said Lutsai. An oil lamp hung on the wall, casting a soft glow over the cramped room. A kettle whistled softly on a wood-burning stove that Lutsai and his neighbors built.

Leaving wasn’t an option for him. “I'm 70 years old, I was born here," he said. “Even if I had to die here — but obviously I want to live — I just want to die in Ukrainian Ukraine, not (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s one. ... So why should I run away from here?”

___

Follow AP war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Top Ukrainian Ballet Dancer Oleksandr Shapoval Killed On Battlefield

    Ballet soloist Oleksandr Shapoval reportedly died in combat fighting against Russia's invasion.

  • Kremlin says other regions besides Europe willing to buy Russian gas

    The Kremlin played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Wednesday, saying there were other countries willing to buy Russian energy as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Moscow. Responding to a question about whether a prolonged halt in gas exports to Europe would prove impossible in the long run, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing that other buyers would be able to offset European demand. "Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas and not the only continent that needs natural gas," Peskov said.

  • Russian soldiers used a police station as a 'torture camp' where they interrogated people with electric shocks, Ukrainian officer says

    Residents of Balakliya, a town recently recaptured by Ukraine, were given shocks by Russians in the local police station, an official said.

  • Almost 5,000 Ukraine soldiers were trained in the UK General Staff

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:17 About 5,000 personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trained in the UK. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook Details: A basic general military training course for Ukrainian servicemen and women initiated by the British government has continued throughout the war in the United Kingdom.

  • Russian companies are issuing bonds in the Chinese yuan amid sanctions. Putin's government may follow suit.

    Russian commodity giants Rosneft, Polyus, and Rusal have issued billions of dollars worth in Chinese yuan denominated bonds recently.

  • Russia shuts down mobile internet in occupied Luhansk Oblast, governor says

    As Ukrainian forces close in on Luhansk Oblast from several directions, Russian occupation “authorities” have taken internet offline in the region and are scrambling to haul looted goods to Russia, regional governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram post on Sept. 14.

  • Russia recruits people "willing to fight" in Tula Oblast penal colonies General Staff

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:17 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian military leadership is looking for people who are willing to fight in Ukraine in [penal] colonies in Tula Oblast, Russia.

  • Ukraine's Security Service detains FSB agent with call sign "007" in Zaporizhzhia

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:50 The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian collaborator in Zaporizhzhia. The woman arrived in the city under the "cover" of a volunteer, but was actually tasked by the Russian Federation to locate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Near Luhansk, occupiers use hundreds of civilian cars to take their loot along General Staff

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39 About 300 civilian cars with Kharkiv vehicle registration plates were spotted on the road to occupied Luhansk, which the Russian military uses to transport stolen goods.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday visited an area of northeastern Ukraine that was recently retaken from Russian forces, witnessing largescale devastation as prosecutors claimed that local residents had been tortured and killed during the half-year occupation. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counteroffensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.

  • Russia acknowledges major tech shortcomings in 2030 strategy document - Kommersant

    A critical dependence on foreign technology, low investment attractiveness and acute staff shortages are just some of the challenges facing Russia's electronics industry, according to a draft government document seen by the Kommersant daily. The document, prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, acknowledges the major issues facing Russia's microelectronics industry and proposes increasing production capacity, as well as widening research and engineering to kickstart development. Kommersant on Tuesday cited an unnamed source as saying that the draft document was prepared under the supervision of Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak and sent to other government departments for approval last week.

  • Ukraine’s defense minister explains slowness of advance in Kherson Oblast

    The counter-offensive by Ukraine in Kherson Oblast is making slower progress than in Kharkiv Oblast because it is an agricultural region “with irrigation channels” the Russians use as defensive trenches, Ukraine’s defense minister has said in a newspaper interview.

  • 'It was horror here' - a Ukrainian city is liberated

    STORY: Newly freed from Russian occupation, residents of Balakliia, Ukraine, in the Kharkiv province, wept as they received humanitarian aid on Tuesday – their city newly reclaimed and liberated by Ukrainian troops after what some described as months of horror.With Ukraine’s flag flying in the city once again, people clamored for supplies, and spoke of all they endured.“The Russians stripped my husband to his underwear. Here, on the street, one had to undress completely. They look at you, turn you around. Look for any scars, tattoos. Whether one served or not. They took people… it was horror here.”One local resident said she wept when she saw Ukrainian armored vehicles drive, victoriously, through the city.“I could not believe my eyes. We knew that it was very hard to take our town – there are bridges all around, you can’t approach it. The Russians had GRAD [missiles] on all sides of town – they were shooting all the time. Many of us still jump up from the sounds of hissing or explosions. I dropped the cup and my cats hid away. All of us are stressed. I look into the mirror and I realize that we got older.”But some paid the ultimate price for freedom. This woman’s son died in gunfire as the Russians were fleeing.“I screamed so that the whole Balakliia could hear, I thought the sky would break. I screamed at Putin. I cursed this war, I cursed Putin. But no one will give my son back.”Others who survived live with the memory of being jailed in this small cell, shown to Reuters by a Ukrainian police officer. “People made marks on the walls – how many days they spent here. As you see, there are marks on the wall.”They carved prayers on the walls as well.Since the beginning of September, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum. Now, Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces and there are indications of more U.S. military aid on the way to back Ukraine's mission.

  • U.S. to move $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday announced that it would transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets into a new Swiss-based trust fund that will be shielded from the Taliban and used to help stabilize Afghanistan's collapsed economy. The Afghan Fund, managed by a board of trustees, could pay for critical imports like electricity, cover debt payments to international financial institutions, protecting Afghanistan's eligibility for development aid, and fund the printing of new currency. "The Afghan Fund will protect, preserve and make targeted disbursements of that $3.5 billion to help provide greater stability to the Afghan economy," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

  • Syria may 'return to larger-scale fighting,' U.N. warns in new report

    "Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading," said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the U.N.'s Syria commission. Hundreds of thousands of people died and millions were made homeless since protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 escalated into a civil war that drew in foreign powers and left Syria carved into zones of control. Fighting has cooled in recent years after Iran and Russia helped Assad recapture 70% of Syrian territory, the United States backed Kurdish fighters that defeated Islamic State militants, and Turkey set up a buffer zone near its border.

  • Russian beats up two Ukrainian women in France because of Ukrainian music; Ukraines Foreign Ministry responds

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:50 The French police are investigating the beating of two Ukrainian women allegedly by a Russian man because they have turned on and listened to Ukrainian music.

  • Russia attacks Donetsk Oblast: casualties reported

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:52 At least 5 people died and 10 were injured as a result of an attack on Donetsk Oblast on 12 September. One more person was killed and 4 wounded after the nighttime attack [on 12-13 September].

  • Russian President Putin faces rare criticism after Ukraine reclaims territory

    Ukrainian forces have made advances in recapturing territory in the northeast of the country. Russian forces were forced to retreat from Kharkiv. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Ukraine, then BBC correspondent Hugo Bachega and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst join CBS News discuss this major turning point in the war.

  • Reports of dire conditions, food shortages in COVID locked-down city in western China

    Ghulja residents have shared videos of empty fridges, feverish children, and people screaming from their windows.

  • Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast were “thrashed” by advancing Ukrainian forces, intercept shows

    A Russian soldier can be heard describing a dire situation, as Moscow’s forces were facing advancing Ukrainian troops in Kherson Oblast in recent days – in an intercept published by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in a Telegram post on Sept. 12.